2022 marked the last year New Castle was strictly governed under the Pennsylvania Third Class city code.
This year is a new beginning with the city now under its Home Rule charter. It will also hopefully be the last full year the city is under Act 47, as it has a February 2024 deadline to leave the distressed city status.
Council members and Administrator Chris Frye detailed their outlook and goals for 2023, and their reflection on 2022.
Bryan Cameron
Bryan Cameron is entering the last year of his four-year term. He was appointed as mayor for 2023 to fill Frye’s term, which ends Dec. 31, because Frye is now the city’s first administrator.
When asked what his main goal for New Castle in 2023 is, he had a one-word response: “Blight.”
He said that includes demolishing dilapidated buildings, citing code violations and cleaning up downtown. Once that’s taken care of, potential businesses and homeowners will have more incentive to come to the city.
Cameron said he wants to make sure qualified people are hired for the code enforcement department to get more people “on the ground.”
He also wants to make sure a main street coordinator is in place to attract new businesses.
“We need somebody to reach out to businesses and right now we’re not doing that,” Cameron said. “We need storefronts.”
When it comes to 2022, he said he’s proud of council’s investment in paving and for city officials removing parking meters throughout the city — a priority of his since coming into office.
Cameron said he has not made a decision on running for reelection, but that he will decide within the next month.
Patsy Cioppa
Patsy Cioppa is entering the last year of his four-year term.
When it comes to his goals for 2023, one thing is on his mind: blight.
Cioppa said he would like to see the city tear down as many blighted properties as possible, while also continuing to pave as many roads, alleys and streets as it can.
Cioppa said the amount of paving work completed in the city in 2022 was his biggest accomplishment from the previous year.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction paving,” Cioppa said.
Cioppa said by addressing blight and the roads, the city will gradually but surely get more people and businesses who will want to move in.
He said he wants to help other parts of the city, such as with paving, noting the city more than just the North Hill.
He also said he wants to make sure council votes on a garbage contract that is fair for everyone.
Cioppa said he is not running for reelection.
Maryanne Gavrile
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile is entering the last year of her four-year term, as her seat is up for election in 2023.
Looking back on 2022, she said the biggest thing she is proud of is the $1.6 million in paving that was completed, especially the work done on the East Side.
She said council will look to pave more areas in 2023, stating paving is confirmed for Mill Street. Gavrile said her biggest regret of 2022 is the code enforcement department, stating she wished it was bigger and able to examine and cite more properties.
Besides paving, she said her biggest wish for 2023 is to see the code department reorganized with a new working supervisor and an additional fifth officer.
She said she wants blight cleaned up in the city, particularly downtown and the gateways entering the city, such as Mahoningtown, Butler Avenue and Washington Street.
“All the gateways of the city is what code should look at,” Gavrile said. “I would like to see downtown cleaned up.”
Gavrile said she would like to create a new downtown facade program, and is looking forward to hiring a downtown main street manager to help bring in and retain downtown businesses.
Gavrile believes the proposed Community College of Beaver County branch campus inside The Confluence could be a “cornerstone” for downtown.
She said the planned relocation of city hall to the New Castle Public Library will be an overall beneficial move with the two being able to combine resources
Gavrile, who suffered a stroke in July, said she doesn’t believe she will run for reelection.
Eric Ritter
Eric Ritter is entering the second of a four-year term.
He said he feels his first year on council went well with one of his favorite accomplishments being a partnership between the city and county to identify and fix burned out streetlights.
He was also happy for the vacant property ordinance that was passed by council which encourages development on vacant properties and buildings by charging a fee each year it’s empty.
Ritter has three main goals he wants council to work on in 2023 — to create a vacant building list and the vacant property ordinance enforced, to see a “more aggressive” code enforcement department and finally to use stormwater system proceeds to go toward blight remediation.
He also wants people to aware of the side lot program which allows people to purchase vacant lots next to their property from the repository for $150.
“When the weather clears, I want to personally go door to door to let them know to see if they’re interested in buying it for the $150,” Ritter said. “We can fix it up, clean up the lot, and we can get it back on the tax roll and generate tax revenue for the city, school district and the county.”
Ritter said he wants council and city administration to work with existing or potential business owners to see what it would take for them to fix buildings downtown or bring them downtown.
He said he wants to see communication improve between council and the public.
He said if someone emails him, he doesn’t like to email someone back until he has all the information he needs to properly respond to the question or concern.
David Ward
Ward is entering the second year of a four-year term.
He said 2022 was a “rollercoaster” of a year for him in his personal life, while at the same time getting used to the political world in his first year in office.
Ward said he credits the mentorship and guidance of political figures such as Gavrile and Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel for helping him through his first year.
He is proud of the paving work done in the city in 2022 and hopes to continue that effort in 2023.
“We’re going into 2023 with the same mindset of taking care of our streets,” Ward said.
Ward, going into 2023, said his biggest goal is to devote his time to improving the code enforcement department to address blight, enforce ordinances and hold absentee landlords accountable.
“I’m willing to put a lot of money, energy and time into our code enforcement,” Ward said.
Ward said he will work to be more decisive with his decision-making, while also working closely with Frye. He hopes to hold Frye accountable for his actions while also hoping he is held accountable for his actions on council as well.
Chris Frye
Chris Frye, the former mayor, became the city’s first administrator under Home Rule on Jan. 1, while officially being sworn in on Jan. 5.
He said his main goals for 2023 are to work as best as he can in his new role — which has much of the same job duties as the previous mayor’s position except now it’s a hired position instead of an elected office — and to have effective communication with council.
Frye said the city needs to continue moving forward, not only for the betterment of its citizens, but to leave Act 47 in February 2024. The city has been in Act 47 distressed city status since 2007.
Frye admitted staffing has been a huge issue in the code enforcement department and not everything has “fired on all cylinders.”
“My goal is to build the department up, staffing-wise,” Frye said.
He feels the restructuring he implemented upon taking office in 2020, with new organizational and citation standards, has made the department better than it was years ago.
Frye said the department will continue to evolve and be more efficient with new software and technology advancements.
Regarding the proposed downtown main street manager position, Frye believes it is the intention to share the position between the city and the non-profit New Castle Citywide Development Corporation.
The position will work with the city to help promote businesses and events and try to attract businesses to move into downtown. For the CDC, the position will help with organizational development and grant writing for different funding opportunities.
Reflecting on 2022, Frye said he felt it was a great year for the city and is most proud of the work and relationship between him and council.
He said by working together, the city is in good financial standing to leave Act 47 by the deadline, despite all the odds stacked against it.
“I’m excited to move on to 2023,” Frye said.
