Tuesday’s New Castle City Council and mayor primary vote totals were lower than four years ago, but up from the 2021 primary.
A total of 3,141 votes were cast on the Democratic side and 1,099 votes on the Republican side for four-year seats on council Tuesday.
According to unofficial election results, Mayor Bryan Cameron received the most votes with 1,018, followed by challenger Robert Razzano with 780, Councilman Terry Rodgers with 771, challenger Jim Constant with 521 and 51 write-in votes. There were 1,920 votes cast Tuesday and 1,221 mail-in votes.
In 2019, a total of 5,591 votes were cast on the Democratic primary for council. 2019 was the last time there was a council primary along with several other hotly contested races around Lawrence County, including for commissioner and city mayor.
In 2019, Councilman Pat Cioppa (1,185), Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile (1,091) and Cameron (980) won that night followed by Gary Bucci (722), Floyd Jackson II (618), Michael A. Dely (530) and Eric Ritter (396). There were 69 write-in votes.
In the 2019 Republican primary, Lawrence Williams was the lone candidate and had 577 votes with 343 write-in votes.
Cameron, Razzano and Rodgers will move onto the general election ballot in November, with Cameron also receiving 1,208 votes for a two-year seat on council. He was the only listed candidate on the Democratic side. There were 35 write-ins. There were 771 Election Day votes and 472 mail-in votes.
On the Republican side, challengers Eric Francis (521) and Jordan Lyles (468) will be on the November ballot, while there were 110 write-in votes. There were 932 Election Day votes and 167 mail-in votes.
Francis is also running for the two-year seat and was the only listed candidate. He received 516 votes with 41 write-ins. There were 475 Election Day votes and 82 mail-in votes.
Mark Elisco, during Tuesday’s election, nearly garnered the same amount of votes to win the Democratic nomination for mayor as he did in 2019. On Tuesday, he received 1,217 votes, with there being 102 write-in votes. There were 827 Election Day votes and 492 mail-in votes.
In 2019, he received 1,281 votes, defeating challengers Jamie Holmes and then-Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo.
In Tuesday’s uncontested Republican mayoral primary, there were 141 write-in votes, 123 on Tuesday and 18 mail-in.
In 2019, Chris Frye, who went on to be elected mayor and later became the city’s first administrator, won the nomination with 589 votes and defeated Albert Conti (252), with 164 write-in votes that year.
The overall voter turnout on Tuesday in the county was 27.27 percent compared to 30.79 percent in 2019.
There were 2,975 votes on the Democratic side and 234 votes on the Republican side for council during the May 2021 primary.
Ritter and David Ward, who later went on to win in the general election and be elected to council, received 836 and 787 votes r,espectively, followed by former Councilman Tim Fulkerson with 768 votes and challenger Grant Fleegle with 575 votes, with nine write-ins. There were 1,858 primary day votes and 1,111 mail-in votes.
On the Republican side, all four of those candidates received write-in votes with 54 for Ritter, 41 for Fulkerson, 25 for Ward, 18 for Fleegle, and 96 considered scattered. There were 203 primary day votes and 31 mail-in votes.
The county voter turnout in the 2021 primary was 29.60 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.