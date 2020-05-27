New Castle City Council discussed privatizing code enforcement services during its caucus meeting Tuesday.
“My point to DCED was that we need to put this out there,” said Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile. “We want to see what’s out there and to have options within the RFP (bid).”
Prior to the meeting, Gavrile along with council members Bryan Cameron, Pat Cioppa and Mayor Chris Frye, were on a conference call with the Department of Community and Economic Development and the city’s Act 47 coordinators about the prospect of privatizing code enforcement.
Over the years, Gavrile said, the city’s Act 47 coordinators have expressed their opinion the city should privatize the service and reaffirmed their position during the meeting.
Cioppa was under the impression the coordinators were not just suggesting the move, but considered it the correct direction for the city to follow. The suggestion includes a director, two full-time employees and three part-time employees as a department structure.
Cameron recalled one of the concerns discussed during the meeting was the company or person charged with the city’s code department would come to the city once a week to simply take calls instead of being out in the community writing violations.
Frye noted the city’s current code enforcement officers are out in the city eight hours a day as computers in their cars have enabled them to fill out paperwork remotely.
Currently, there are two full-time and three part-time code enforcement employees. There were formerly six employees in code.
Parker Maynard has replaced Patrick McGuire as code enforcement supervisor as McGuire resigned from his position recently. Maynard is serving on an interim basis.
McGuire will instead work 520 hours a year to do building permits and other related items such as demolitions. He also serves as the city’s health officer, but some council members showed interest in interviewing others.
“What I’m worried about is this,” said Councilman Tim Fulkerson. “You can only serve so many masters. He has DON Service full-time, us with the building permits.”
“I don’t know how the gentleman can do it and do it efficiently,” he continued.
Cioppa agreed he would like to see other applicants for the health officer position.
Council voted during its May 7 meeting to approve going out to bid, but have yet to do so.
Ted Saad, the city’s solicitor, said he would have a proposal to go out to bid for council to consider in June.
Pat Amabile, the president of the New Castle Softball League, sent Smith a letter of interest in maintaining the baseball fields at Gaston Park, Progressive Field and Liberty Street Field at no cost to the city.
Both Frye and Saad expressed concern with the proposal because it may be in conflict with union work.
Frye nominated Lawrence Williams and Albert Conti to serve on the city’s planning commission.
Smith explained how he prefers to see different people serving on boards instead of the same people.
Williams is an alternate member of the Home Rule Commission. He does not have a vote on the commission, but is a stand-by member in the event a sitting member resigns.
Fulkerson asked Frye whether he could ask Williams if he would resign from his alternate member status in order to serve exclusively on the planning commission board.
Frye said he would not be comfortable asking Williams to step down, but invited council members to put him in contact with other city residents who would be interested in serving on boards.
Council members did not show any objection to Conti’s nomination.
Williams was an unsuccessful candidate for council this past November, and Conti served as the city controller for two terms until this past election when he did not seek reelection. Conti lost the Republican mayoral primary to Frye.
