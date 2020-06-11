New Castle City Council discussed via Zoom on Tuesday the items it will vote on during Thursday's meeting.
The items include:
•Authorizing Mayor Chris Frye and the city controller to apply for a multimodal transportation fund grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Downtown Roundabout Project. The project will include utility recollection, asphalt paving, sidewalk installation, lighting and landscaping. The grant totals $2,095,466.
•Approving a right-of-way document for the Riverwalk Trail Project.
•Approving Shawn Anderson, the city's community and economic development coordination, as the city's compliance officer as well as approving the updated self-evaluation and transition plan.
•Rejecting a bid for a Hustler Super 104 Mower submitted by Baker Vehicle Systems due to a mathematical error. Residents can submit public comments for Thursday's meeting by 5:45 p.m. via the city's website.
A public hearing scheduled to occur prior to Tuesday's meeting to hear a conditional use request from DON Recovery Services to open a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the Central Building was canceled. It has been rescheduled to take place on June 23 at 5 p.m. in council chambers.
The New Castle Transit Authority will make a public presentation to council at a later date about the possibility of the city allocating $200,666 for a federal grant application.
In order to obtain the state allocation of $4,782,817, it is mandated that the authority receive a total local match totaling $256,405 during the application process.
Only after the public presentation will council vote whether to approve or deny the match.
The goal of the grant is to improve the operations of the transit system in the city, townships and county.
Interviews will be conducted with Debbie Hatchell, Jeff Fandozzi, David Ward and David Guido at a later date before council votes on whether to approve their appointment to the city's planning commission.
