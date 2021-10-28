The processes of how to purchase a repository property was again a topic at New Castle’s city council meeting on Thursday.
Surety bonds were again the focus.
Before council was set to vote on a bid for 716 Acorn St., it heard from a former city employee who is a neighbor of the house. Faye McLafferty, of 712 Acorn St., urged council to deny the $800 bid by Charles W. Brommer Jr.
Brommer, who spoke at Tuesday’s caucus meeting, did have a surety bond with the bid. This city council has made a habit of strongly recommending bidders to receive bonds to protect the city from people who walk away from expensive projects and rejecting those who don’t receive them.
Ultimately, council denied the bid, 3 to 1, with Bryan Cameron, Patsy Cioppa and Tim Fulkerson voting in favor and MaryAnne Gavrile voting against. Council President Tom Smith was absent.
“Surety bonds are a recommendation,” city solicitor Jonathan Miller said. “You can choose to get one or not. If you get one, that can inform council’s decision but it doesn’t dictate it.”
Council was set to vote on another repository bid for a West North Street vacant lot by Dawn Blue Campbell, but received no paperwork or bond from her and she didn’t come to either of the meetings this week. Because of this, council voted to table her bid in a 3 to 1 vote with Gavrile voting against.
Miller made note at the end of the meeting of an amended statue requiring repository bidders to appear before council and inform it of their plans for the properties.
“So they have to show up,” he said.
Gavrile noted a few actions from the county’s redevelopment authority meeting earlier Thursday, which included the news that 18 structures will be on the demolition list. She also said the county will start a process that will remove the former Wasilewski’s Market at 1701 S. Jefferson St. from the repository property list.
Gavrile also said the deed for the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue will be in the city’s name when the authority next meets on Nov. 21. At that point, the city can start the asbestos removal and demolition process.
