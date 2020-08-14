New Castle City Council unanimously denied a conditional use request for an automotive sale and repair shop on Butler Avenue during its Thursday meeting.
Three East Side residents testified in opposition to applicant Randy Shaffer’s request during a July 21 public hearing.
Butler Avenue residents Edward and Deborah Miloszewski presented a petition with more than 100 signatures from neighbors who also opposed the business.
The Miloszewskis testified that although the business was not open, they already had grievances. The pair submitted multiple photos to council showing what they called dilapidated structures and a large number of cars in the parking lot.
Shaffer testified in July there were approximately 120 cars on the property — 30 of which were ready to be sold — even though he had not yet bought the land.
Council president Tom Smith asked city solicitor Ted Saad Thursday how the city would go about removing the cars since the request was denied.
Saad explained it will be the duties of code enforcement and the zoning officer to see that the cars are removed.
In a unanimous vote, Councilman Tim Fulkerson’s request to build apartments in his downtown building The Henry was approved.
He abstained from the vote.
Fulkerson testified before his colleagues July 21 during a public hearing about his plan to add around 10 apartments to the third and fourth floors of his South Mercer Street building.
The building hosts events on the first floor and professional offices on the second floor. It is also home to the New Castle office of state Rep. Chris Sainato.
During council member comments, Smith expressed his interest in pursuing an independent audit on the entire city.
Smith expressed his displeasure with the purchase of about $10,000 in computer equipment and said an audit would identify any other such spending.
In new business, Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile made a motion to instruct the city’s finance office and solicitors, as well as the council’s finance committee, to examine independent auditors so the motion could go out to bid during the council’s next meeting later this month.
She also made a motion to instruct the finance committee, solicitors and chief financial officer to have information prepared for an amendment to an existing ordinance so it could be introduced at the council’s next meeting. The amendment would require any purchase over $1,500 to be approved by the council.
Both motions were unanimously approved.
In other news:
•An ordinance to change greens fees for students at Sylvan Heights Golf Course was approved.
•A conditional use request submitted by Whiting Rolls Inc. for a waste processing facility at 131 Mahoning Ave. was approved.
•A conditional use request submitted by Mary O’Connor for a daycare at 208 1/2 E. Wallace Ave. was approved.
•Bids submitted by Cody Rodgers, Annessa Mike, Jerry and Marsha Mackie and Brian Pagley for vacant lots were accepted.
•Bids submitted by Abdul Mansour, Vini Barbosa and Raymond Peluso for repository structures were denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.