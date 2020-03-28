New Castle city council voted to deny another conditional use request submitted by an agent of AT&T at a meeting held Thursday via live video conference.
Ed Block of Ohio-based engineering firm GPD Group proposed the installation of a radio equipment platform, backup generator and new antennas on the existing roof of the Vista South apartment complex at 1116 S. Mercer St.
A public hearing in relation to this request was held in late February where Councilman Tim Fulkerson inquired about how the project would benefit the city monetarily.
“You’re coming before city council to ask permission to allow this to happen and we get nothing out of it,” Fulkerson said during the hearing.
Fulkerson asked if the city’s solicitors could look into the law to see if it would allow the city to charge AT&T to put up towers and antennas.
“The private building owners get compensated. AT&T gets compensated by all their customer usage, and what do we get?” Fulkerson asked. “Nothing.”
Ted Saad, the city’s solicitor, informed the council at the hearing that the area is highly regulated by the federal government, so their options will be restricted by federal law.
Another conditional use request submitted by Block to install a similar project on the property of George Washington Intermediate School on Feb. 13 was denied by a 5-0 vote after a Jan. 21 public hearing.
The council has held at least one executive secession on March 11 to discuss possible litigation in regard to the denial of that request.
Since Thursday's meeting was held remotely, members of the public were permitted to submit public comments through the city's website up to 45 minutes before the meeting began.
In other news:
•The board authorized to seek bids for the former Fisher Building property at South Croton and South Mill streets, which was a 112-year-old building demolished in May 2017; the city-owned parking garage and parking lots on South Mercer Street and a Hustler Super 104 Mower for Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
•A $600 bid made by James Mims of Mims Realty for a vacant repository property on East Washington Street could not move on to a vote due to the lack of a second.
•An ordinance adding a chapter to establish inspection requirements and schedule for rental properties as well as the appointment of a designated third-party inspection agent was approved as it was a mandate of the city's three-year exit plan.
•Creating a handicap-only space in front of a residence on Huey Street was approved.
