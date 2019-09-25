A local historical advocate presented a letter from a contractor who expressed interest in saving the Cooper-Butler Building to New Castle City Council last night.
Ultimately, council wasn’t impressed.
“I am here to deliver a request in a letter from a developer and a contractor, Geoff Measel, requesting to rehabilitate and develop the Cooper building,” said Audrey Przybylski, adding that council member Tom Smith had advised her to bring a letter to council in the event she had a developer with the funds to buy and renovate the building.
Earlier this month, council voted to spend spend $54,000 out of the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program to raze the vacant 19th century building at 114 E. Washington St., citing a deficiencies report from RAR Engineering.
Measel, of GEM Building Contractors and Developers in New Castle, drafted the letter asking for the city to sell his company the building for $1, but also requesting help with funds to help restore it.
“To spend these resources, we are asking that any funds allocated for the demolition of this project be redirected to GEM to assist in the initial costs to stabilize the building,” the letter reads.
Measel writes in his letter that to stabilize the building would cost $85,000, but he would also seek more financial assistance from the city “to bring the building to a useable and rentable space.”
“This is something that if there was a developer who wanted to spend their own capital for that building, then that’s fine,” Smith said. “The city is in no position at this point in time. The fact is, we have so many other issues in this community, we have to prioritize what fire we’re putting out.”
As discussion continued, council President William Panella had to use the gavel to call for one person to speak at a time.
“There are grants available,” Przybylski said. “The stabilization program, which has funds that you’re using for demolition, are also used for rehabilitation.”
“It’s corporate welfare,” council member Tim Fulkerson said of Measel’s proposal. “This is the same company that was going to save the Elks building. Guess what? It’s gone.”
“Why was there no pitch to the county?” asked council member Paul Stefano, who said that Lawrence County owned the building for three years prior to the city acquiring it. “They held it and did nothing, so we would look like the bad guy.”
“Nobody ever wants to do anything to these buildings until the eleventh hour when the wrecking ball is about to come and someone wants to come in and buy them for a dollar,” council member Richard Beshero added. “There are a lot of historical buildings around the city that are vacant and close to dilapidation. Come and buy them. I’m done with the eleventh hour stuff.”
