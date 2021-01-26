The New Castle Sanitation Authority offered to buy the city's stormwater system for $10 million, New Castle city council members said Tuesday.
Of the total selling price, half would be allocated to major stormwater sewer repairs on three primary projects — Layfette Street in Mahoningtown, Lutton Street on the East Side and Carl Street on the South Side. The remaining funds would be transferred to the city directly to expend as it sees fit.
"My opinion, being on the public works committee, I think it's a good deal for the city," councilman Tim Fulkerson said.
The authority would take complete responsibility for the stormwater system and pay down a bond issue with the fee it already collects from city residents. Fulkerson explained the authority would take out a bond issue to pay for the needed repairs, cutting the city loose from any financial obligations.
"I think we need to move and proceed with this," council president Tom Smith said. "It's something that's piqued all of our interest."
There will be further discussions about the logistics of the sale before any commitments are made, Fulkerson said.
The authority bought the city's wastewater sewer lines in 2010 for $17.3 million.
In other news:
•Council will vote Thursday whether to extend the state of emergency declaration until March 31. Mayor Chris Frye made the first declaration on March 18.
•Kimberly Wetzel, a certified public accountant with Myers, Patsy and Associates of Carnegie, presented the city's 2019 audit.
