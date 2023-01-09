City council conducted a second round of interviews Thursday for a vacant seat on the governing body.
The interviews were held with Lawrence Williams, Rick Stewart, Terry Rodgers and Robert Razzano.
The candidates, including a trio of residents interviewed on Tuesday, are vying for a seat on council that would have been seated by former Mayor Chris Frye, who is now city administrator.
Under Home Rule charter, the mayor is a member of council who will act as council president.
For 2023, Councilman Bryan Cameron was appointed mayor, as the mayoral role will be up for election this year, leading council to seek those interested to a one-year appointment on council to fill what would have been Frye’s spot.
All candidates interviewed Thursday said they intend to run in the May 2023 primary election for council.
Williams is the president of the Lawrence County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
He is also on the New Castle reunion steering committee, and a member of different fraternal organizations. Williams said he wants to serve on council to use his leadership skills and ideas to help get New Castle on the right track moving forward.
“New Castle is on the cusp of doing some good things,” Williams said. “It is going to take new ideas.”
Williams said while it is important to work on matters such as downtown and blight, it is important create new positives for the city.
He said he wants city officials and the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation to work together to establish a grocery store or marketplace downtown.
He also said the city should hire a realtor to determine the full tax base and renters in the city, and should partner with New Visions for Lawrence County to help redevelop downtown.
When asked, Williams said it is the role of council to reach out to businesses and residents to see how best council can serve them, and not wait for them.
“You have to be proactive in a community. It’s a can-do attitude, not a can’t-do,” Williams said.
Stewart said he has been a city resident for seven years, stating he wants to serve on council to make the city a great place to live for his children.
“I do want to make this neighborhood a better place for my children,” Stewart said.
When asked what his priorities for the city would be, he said to make the downtown area more attractive for new businesses and vendors, while also creating new activities for minors and young adults to keep them out of trouble and in the city to live in.
He also believes the city is financially capable of getting out of Act 47 by the deadline of February 2024.
Rodgers, who also lives in the city with his children, said 2023 is an important year for the city, and believes this is now an important opportunity for him to get involved.
He said his biggest priority would be to not only navigate the city out of Act 47, which it has been in since Jan. 5, 2007, but to make sure it is in a position to thrive after leaving, citing examples of past cities like Pittsburgh and Altoona.
“I think New Castle can follow suit,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said he wants to bring new shops and businesses downtown, while also helping existing businesses, while at the same time, working to address blight and improve the different neighborhoods in the city.
“I think it’s on us as citizens, and us on council, to see how to beautify our neighborhoods,” Rodgers said. “I think helping our neighborhoods would be advantageous.”
Rodgers cited his past experience working with communications with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he current role as senior communications specialist at the Ellwood Forge plant in New Castle.
Razzano said not only does he want to help the city he has spent his entire life in, but wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, John Razzano, who served on city council years ago.
“My father taught me many things. We have a duty to serve. We have a duty to give back,” Razzano said. “We need to work together.”
Razzano said the city is not what it used to be when he grew up, and said all of his friends and all his children have moved out.
Therefore, he said he wants to work hard to improve the economic climate in the city to encourage people to stay, and to go after funding from the state and federal government in order to do so.
Razzano said he wants to form partnerships with different groups in the community, such as with the New Castle Area School District, and said he wants to stay and help the city that he loves.
“I think this is where the good Lord wanted me,” Razzano said.
Razzano worked for the school district for 20 years, including as assistant high school principal and junior high principal.
Council will have one last set of interviews before its Jan. 17 meeting, and will vote to appoint someone during its Jan. 19 meeting.
