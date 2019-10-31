With the general election just five days away, the four city council candidates have outlined their priorities for the city if they are elected.
While there are only three open seats, Bryan Cameron, a Democrat, said, "I'm sure, you know, a lot of us probably have the same ones (priorities)."
TAX REVENUE
"We need to increase revenue because we need to avoid receivership," said Republican Lawrence Williams.
One of the ways Williams hopes to increase tax revenue is through opening a community pool at Cascade Park through a public-private partnership.
"We need to help out with our city," said Williams. "We need to have community pride. Swimming pools, picnic areas in and around the area that will do it."
MaryAnne Gavrile, a Democrat, said attracting businesses will be the most important route to gain revenue.
"That's the key right there," said Gavrile. "We're open for business. I believe we have to take a leap of faith with businesses that want to come in, and provide them with every option the city has to offer."
DOWNTOWN
Candidates said they would be willing to work with the Citywide Development Corporation to highlight the various issues downtown that can be the focus of a specific project to show residents how issues are visually being solved.
"We have a declining population. It's no secret," said Pat Cioppa Jr., a Democrat. "We can't keep the young people here. My first main goal was to increase our foot traffic in downtown."
Foot traffic, Cameron said, might increase due to the city hosting community events and parades, which will in turn help existing businesses thrive.
"I think that we need free parking downtown," said Cameron. "When they had the car shows in the summer, even the concerts that were done at the Riverwalk, they brought people down there."
When he was a teenager, Cioppa would spend all day downtown when there were bigger businesses open.
"I know it's never going to be like that again," said Cioppa.
Alluring businesses into downtown, though Cioppa said, will be hard considering the city's business and mercantile tax, which is absent in the townships.
ORDINANCES
One of the primary functions of the council, aside from the checks and balances of the mayor and his administration, is drafting and enforcing ordinances.
"They need to be cleaned up a little bit. I think some of the fines need to probably be increased," said Gavrile. "I think there needs to be time limits put on different things such as, if you buy a building downtown, you just can't let it sit empty. The building needs to be renovated or rented out. There needs to be time limits on it."
Cameron agrees.
"If you look at buildings, if someone purchases something, you know, what are the time frames?" said Cameron. "When someone does pass and sees a building and they know someone's purchased it, and they don't see anything going on, they start to question that. We need to make sure it's done in a timely manner."
Williams said he would want some type of ordinance to enter properties that are newly placed on the repository list in order for the city to inspect them in order to keep a file on their condition.
BLIGHT
Eliminating blight to improve the quality of life for existing residents will potentially help attract more people to the city.
Williams said he wants to set a goal for council to approve at least 10 properties from the repository a year to sell to "qualified residents," as long they as they provide a financial package to council.
"Someone that's been in their current home or apartment or rental unit for between one to three years. That's been on the job from one to three years," said Williams. "(Someone who) has illustrated the ability to pay their rent."
An insurance bond, Gavrile said, would need to be accompanied by the bid for a total of around $6,500 in case the new owner decides to abandon the property after the sale.
"That would be the money in order to tear down (properties)," said Gavrile.
Cioppa said properties that are sold off of the repository list would be monitored every three or four months to confirm improvements are being made to the property.
"If you don't make the improvements, we're taking it back," said Cioppa. "You lose your deposit. It comes right back to us."
TRASH
A bid form Tri-County Industries was opened earlier this month for the cost of collection, disposal and processing of solid waste and recyclable material in the city. Two options were given within the bid. One totaled $21,814,122.20 and the other $24.939,740.
"It's part of the Act 47 exit plan to look at privatizing garbage," said Gavrile. "We're almost obligated to go forward and look at every option that we can for trash."
Cioppa recalls he heard the cost would be $35 per resident.
"Immediately, I said, 'That's way too much,'" said Cioppa. "I would never vote for something like that. Do I believe in privatization of garbage? Yes. I do, but at a better price."
RELATIONSHIPS
In order to better know more of the issues throughout the city, Williams purposed five or six people from each of the city's wards meet regularly with council in order to inform them about the specific challenges their communities have, but also with the incoming county commissioners.
"Whoever is elected, sit down together and say, 'OK. Here's where we're at. Here's where we see we have issues, where we have concerns,'" said Cameron. "At the end of the day, when you have a better New Castle, you have a better Lawrence County. It benefits everyone to work together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.