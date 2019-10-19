New Castle City Council candidates are encouraging residents to pass the government study commission ballot issue on Election Day.
“I’m definitely for Home Rule,” Democratic candidate Pat Cioppa Jr. said. “I think everybody should vote yes.”
The government study commission, otherwise known as the Home Rule commission, will appear on the ballot this November. The vote will decide whether a commission of elected members should research the city’s government and potentially suggest another form of government instead of continuing to follow the third class city code, which is a set of guidelines outlined by the state.
If constituents vote to approve the formation of the commission, a group of elected members will have 18 months to research and to draft the charter before it goes to a referendum vote in May 2021 when constituents will vote to approve or to reject the commission’s recommendation.
“If they vote no and it don’t pass, then the only way to get out of this is to increase revenue,” Cioppa said. “If we don’t do that, we’re going into receivership, and I don’t think anybody wants that to happen.”
If voters decide not to approve the formation of the commission Nov. 5, it cannot be placed back on the ballot for a vote for another five years.
Since the city entered into Act 47 in 2007, the earned income tax (EIT) has been raised to create more revenue. Once the city exits Act 47 in 2022, the EIT will be lowered back to the maximum allowed by the third class city code.
This will create an estimated $2 million “revenue hole” in the city’s budget. Adopting Home Rule will give the city the flexibility to raise and to lower the property tax as well as the EIT to prevent the city from only raising property taxes.
“People that are older don’t understand EIT,” said MaryAnne Gavrile, a Democrat. “They think their social security is going to be taxed in some manner, and that is not true.”
Incomes such as social security benefits, pensions and annuities will not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips will.
“Once you explain that to them then they’re OK with it,” Gavrile said.
According to senior managing consultant with PFM Group Consulting of Philadelphia and Act 47 coordinator Vieen Leung, Home Rule is “the best and only way” New Castle has of exiting Act 47.
“At this point we have no choice,” Republican Lawrence Williams said. “If we don’t, the state could take us over and (the city would) go into receivership.”
The city will not go into receivership if the Home Rule commission does not pass in November. New Castle still has three more years to exit Act 47.
“It’s always a concern, but it’s not first and foremost because we still have to run the city government,” Williams said about exiting Act 47.
Issues such as garbage collection, sanitation and marketing properties for investors or businesses are important as well, Williams said.
Council and mayoral candidates have reiterated the importance of increasing tax revenue in the city primarily by attracting new businesses.
“Without Home Rule, the only way we’re going to avoid receivership is by increasing revenue, which has been tough to do,” Cioppa said.
“This is going to be a lot of work,” Gavrile said. “It’s taken a lot of years for the city to become the shape that it’s in, so it’s going to take some years to bring it back.”
Although it is not required that the study commission change the form of government, some candidates say they aren’t concerned if that recommendation includes a governing plan without a city council.
“(What matters) is what’s best for our community,” Gavrile said.
Cameron wants to remind constituents that even if they do decide to vote to oppose the study commission, he encourages them to still select committee members they would like to vote for in the event the commission does pass.
“I do believe we’re going to have a whole new council. We’re going to have new commissioners, new mayor, so I do believe we’re going in the right way,” Cioppa said.
Multiple public meetings educating voters about Home Rule have been occurring all month. The next information session will be held during city council’s caucus meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
