Residents seeking council assistance

Michael Casciato of Barbour Place said someone recently purchased a lot with a garage on it in his residential neighborhood. Since then, Casciato said, the owner, a landscaper, dug out 18 inches of soil leaving a hole in the property and creating stormwater runoff problems for residents.

"You're allowing a commercial enterprise to come into a residential area," he said. Casciato said he has contacted city code enforcement, zoning and tax assessment offices but got no satisfaction.

"I was told to come to see you," he told council.

Council members said they will get answers for him.

Local preservationist Audrey Przybylski also came to council seeking assistance. She asked that council reinstate the Historic Architectural Review Board, which would preserve the North Hill Historical District.

Przybylski said allowing an overlay, which will permit construction of a Dollar General in the heart of the historic district, will destroy the district.

Approved stormwater plan

Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo and the city controller Albert Conti were authorized by New Castle city council to enter a stormwater operation and maintenance agreement with Ellwoood Quality Steels Co.

The Moravia Street business said it has a closed water system that flows directly into the Shenango River. Runoff water does not affect the city's stormwater system.

Opened demo bids

Siegel Excavating LLC of Edinburg submitted the only bid to demolish nine buildings in New Castle.

Business administrator Stephanie Dean said specifications were sent to 26 vendors but only one — Siegel — submitted a bid. The bid totaled $65,000. It will be referred to city officials for review.

Buildings on the list for demolition are 120 Richlieu Ave.; 216 N. Mulberry St.; 509 W. Cherry St.; 702 Chestnut St.; 817 Bonzo St.; 601 Superior St.; 230 N. Walnut St.; 815 W. North St.; and 802 Butler Ave.

Repository bids awarded

New Castle city council on Thursday awarded the following bids on repository properties:

•Vini Barbosa, bid $507 for a vacant lot on North Jefferson Street.

•Angelo J. Greco, bid $500 for a vacant lot on Eastbrook Road.

•David A. Moyer bid $500 for a vacant lot at 126 S. Walnut St.

•Greek DeVasil bid $500 for a vacant lot on South Walnut Street.

Council rejected the bid of Daniel Black who bid $525 for a vacant lot with a garage on North Ray Street. City solicitor Jason Medure said a garage is an auxiliary building. The bid, he said, is in violation of city zoning laws. To comply, the garage must be removed or a primary residence must be constructed on the lot.

Also rejected were four bids totaling $625, submitted by Tim Thomas of North Ray Street, for four Croton Area lots.

Named to development board

William Panella was named to the Citywide Development Corporation. He replaces Paul Stefano, who resigned.

Tim Fulkerson was reappointed to the development corporation. Both will serve three-year terms ending July 31, 2022.

Seeking Keystone Grant

New Castle city council will apply for a $257,500 Keystone Community Program grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to make emergency repairs of up to $4,000 to low- to moderate-income owner-occupied homes in the South Side and Lower East Side of the city. This is an increase since the program initially offered to fund repairs of up to $2,500.

Council rescinded an earlier resolution which included the $2,500 maximum repair.

Ordinances

New Castle city council on Thursday adopted ordinances to:

•Raise rental rates and clean up fees for recreational facilities at Cascade Park.

•Vacate an unnamed, unopened, 13-foot wide alley in the area of 605 and 607 Court St.

•Approved the subdivision of one lot into five separate lots located on the north side of Mahoning Avenue west of McKinley Street and east of the railroad owned by N/F New Castle Industrial Railroad. Each of the four new lots contains an existing building.