Areas of New Castle will be treated for spotted lanternflies.
City council approved an agreement with the state Department of Agriculture for treatment at vacant, wooded property on Nutz Street at Neal Street and Shadyside Street, Dean Park and Union Street.
The agreement allows a contractor to treat the affected areas with pesticide or remove any trees. Property owners would be notified and trees would be sprayed and marked with blue paint.
Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014. The Spotted Lanternfly Order of Quarantine and Treatment was created, with certain counties being placed under quarantine. Lawrence County, so far, is not under quarantine.
The USDA asks if residents see a spotted lanterfly, or see any of the symptoms of the insect, to take a picture of it, and note the location, to report to the PDA before killing it.
Before Tuesday's caucus meeting, a conditional use request was held for a daycare run by Bright Star Learning Center at 646 E. Washington St. The daycare is currently operational.
Council will approve or deny the request at a future meeting. The center is open from 6 am. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is for children ages six weeks to 12 years old. The business will hire about 16 employees and have around 60 children. Currently, there are 17 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.