New Castle’s city council took the next steps toward demolishing the vacant FirstMerit Bank building.
Council during Thursday’s meeting authorized city Administrator Chris Frye and code enforcement Supervisor Anthony Cioffi to send the application to the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to raze the building.
Mayor Bryan Cameron said the application doesn’t guarantee the authority will assist in the demolition of the downtown building, nor the breakdown of who would pay for the cost.
The application comes following an asbestos inspection in February that determined it would cost $300,000 to $350,000 to remove the insulant before any demolition or renovation could occur.
The building, purchased in 2018 by Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, was scheduled to be demolished in October 2019, but has since gone through two tax sales and sits in the building repository.
Council has rejected bids for the property over the last few years, noting the nature of the building and a lack of surety bonds as the prime reasons for the denials.
FirstMerit moved out of its namesake plaza in April 2015 in favor of office space in the Riverplex building a half block to the south. FirstMerit and Huntington banks eventually merged operations under the latter’s name.
Pipes burst during January 2016, damaging the building further. Currently, windows and entrances have been boarded with plywood to prevent broken glass falling onto Apple Way.
Mastrangelo proposes city hall move downtown
Former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo spoke about a proposal to relocate city hall offices to the Huntington Bank building at 101 E. Washington St.
He said he has been in contact with representatives from the bank, who would be willing to offer the first floor of the building for the city to use at around $60,000 a year.
“I want to thank Anthony Mastrangelo for his due diligence,” said Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile.
City officials want to move out of the current city hall at 230 N. Jefferson St. due to $90,000 in yearly maintenance costs and more than $1 million needed in building repairs. Officials are exploring the idea of moving into the first floor of the New Castle Public Library building, which the city owns, but that idea is on hold for the time being.
Mastrangelo believes with the city-owned parking lot and garage there would be enough parking for the Huntington Bank building, with the building having enough space for offices and public meetings.
“It might encourage other businesses to move downtown,” Mastrangelo said. “City hall could be the first large business downtown.”
Frye said there would be enough space, with 60,000 square feet available, but said the building would require a lot of renovation work as well.
“Council is the final determination of where the city goes,” Frye said.
Frye appointed to lead development
Council also appointed Frye to the position of community development director. Cameron said this allows Frye to directly oversee Angie Urban, the executive director of the New Castle Community Development Corporation.
Frye will not be paid extra for the position, which he’ll add to his duties as head of the code enforcement and community and economic development departments.
In other business, council :
•Approved a lot subdivision request for a proposed Dollar General store in Mahoningtown. Seven lots are now consolidated into one at the area of 109 N. Liberty St. between West Wabash Avenue and West Cherry Street. City council has to approve the land development plan for the proposed store.
•Reappointed Heather Armstrong to the city planning commission through May 31, 2027.
•Approved a five-year lease with Philip Gallo for the use of Albert Gettings Memorial Field on Hillcrest Avenue.Under the lease, his baseball and softball leagues will pay $500 a year and maintain the field, while the city will continue to cut the grass.
•Renewed an agreement with Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse to have the company pick up trash weekly at Sylvan Heights Golf Course for $110 a month for two years. This will be paid for using the 2023 grounds maintenance budget.
