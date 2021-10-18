New Castle’s city council might finally be nearing a vote to approve the sale of the former Wasilewski’s Market building.
However, that vote will have to wait should city resident Charles Heemer Jr. choose to double the bid bond amount he’s posted for the repository property sale. Heemer, who is bidding $500 for the commercial building at 1701 S. Jefferson St., already secured a $25,000 bid bond.
“I don’t think $25,000 would cover the demo of it because I’m afraid there may need to be some asbestos abatement inside of it which would jack the number way up,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said at Thursday’s meeting. “I can’t say for sure there is asbestos in it but the building dates back to that era. It just worries me.”
Heemer, who runs Chuck’s Lawn Care & More, wants to rehab the building and have it be the first step in a larger project that will house his business equipment as well as serve as apartments for veterans. Attempts to reach Heemer at his business were unsuccessful.
Though not mandatory, the current city council has routinely denied repository property bids that don’t come with surety bonds to protect the city against owners walking away from properties mid-project, leaving the city with potential demolition costs.
Fulkerson estimated the property is about 3,000 square feet, which would translate to a $30,000 bid bond. Solicitor Johnathan Miller advised there is a provision the city could recommend another $15,000 for asbestos removal.
After the discussion, Councilman Bryan Cameron withdrew his motion to approve and Fulkerson then made a motion to table the vote to a future meeting, which passed unanimously among the five members. Council next holds a voting meeting on Oct. 28.
Residents in 2019 and 2020 bid on the property and were denied by city council. Neither applicant, however, had a bid bond. The Wasilewski family operated a market on South Jefferson Street for 43 years before selling it in December 2000. The market closed six years later.
The building is condemned by the city’s code enforcement department and has roofing problems.
City council also unanimously tabled an authorization between the city and Hunt Valley Environmental for asbestos removal of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School for $437,700. The Long Avenue building was purchased — so city council thought — with funds from the city’s sale of its stormwater sewer system.
