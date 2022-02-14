New Castle’s city council approved another conditional use request for a Sheep Hill business to operate skilled gaming machines.
Kim Long filed for the request for 20 PA Skilled Machines at 1807 Moravia St., a commercially zoned building she owns that formerly housed a daycare facility. She was approved for 10 machines.
The two-floor building is surrounded by an alley to its left, back and shares a driveway and parking lot with 1809 Moravia St., a home owned by Long and rented out to a tenant.
Council unanimously approved the request at Thursday’s council meeting.
Long won her request despite a negative recommendation from the city’s planning commission and outcry from neighbors, still upset over traffic in and out of the parking lot when the daycare facility was in operation.
In a finding of fact and conclusion of law packet, Long is limited to operation only between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday only on the first floor of the building. No alcohol can be consumed on, in, sold, brought in or given away on the property.
No loitering is allowed and no more than 10 cars can be parked on the property.
There are also stipulations on noise.
Council also approved two bids with Cook Brothers Construction LLC for demolition of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on East Long Avenue. The bids for demolition for $62,500 for demolition and $2,000 for universal waste removal were approved in 4 to 1 votes, with Councilman Bryan Cameron voting against both.
Council also approved R & A Screen Printing for a $10,000 Community Development Block Grant and reappointed Edward J. Yerage Jr. and Frank Dattilo to the civil service board with terms ending April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2024, respectively.
Council also authorized the spending of $4,380 for a new gas hanging heater for the public works department garage and entered into a 36-month subscription agreement with Dude Solutions, Inc. for the public works department.
