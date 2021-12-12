New Castle City Council approved five repository bids during a 27-minute meeting on Thursday.
The meeting, originally slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., was delayed about 15 minutes because of in-progress talks during a budget workshop that began about two hours previous to that meeting. After the council meeting, budget talks immediately resumed.
At the council meeting, repository bids were approved for Thomas Wall, two for Jeff Neil and two for Freddie Rivera. All five were $500 bids for vacant lots and were approved unanimously by all five members of council.
Council also approved the appointment of Richard Beshero to the city's zoning appeals board. He replaces Eric Ritter, who resigned this month after winning election to council.
Anthony E. Cialella and Joseph Ambrosini were approved to the New Castle Sanitation Authority Board for five-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026. Three resolutions were approved for the New Castle Fire Department, including replacing a shower at the central fire station, relocating a ventilation system and purchasing a cribbing kit system.
