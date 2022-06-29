New Castle residents will soon have the option of getting emergency alerts sent straight to their phones.
In a unanimous vote among the city council’s five members at last Thursday’s meeting, the city will enter into a contract with OnSolve LLC for the service. Cost is $6,800 a year.
The idea for a text-alert system was originally broached by city fire Chief Mike Kobbe. In discussion last Tuesday on how to pay for the service now, city police Chief Bobby Salem said it could be paid for with police forfeiture funds so long as there is a link to narcotics policing. That system has an option for a police tip line that will serve as a second option in addition to the tip portal on the police department’s website.
At no cost to residents, they would be able to opt-in for alerts — like emergencies, active shooters, active investigations or for severe weather — and would also have the option to get texts for things like downtown parades or events. Alerts would be sent from up to five administrators with executive access to the system.
Also at the meeting, council entered into agreements with Ed Cline Appraisals for appraisal work at the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School property on East Long Avenue and for Flaherty Field on Cascade Street. The former school is now completely leveled. Council and the New Castle Area School District, which uses Flaherty Field for home baseball games and cross country meets, had cursory discussions about the school district acquiring the property during a February meeting.
Council also agreed to cancel its caucus and voting meetings on July 26 and 28. Council meetings in July will now only be held July 12 and 14.
