The New Castle City Council approved a contract with a New Castle-based waste management company to privatize the city's garbage collection.
"This is a mandate in the Act 47 final plan," Councilman Tom Smith said. "The other evening, I asked the (Act 47 ) coordinators if we had any wiggle room, and we were told no."
The contract with Aiken Refuse will run from April 1, 2020 until March 31, 2023.
Instead of buying bags, residents will be required to buy tags, which they can attach to any bag up to 40 pounds.
Residents will have the option to buy five tags for $16 per month or $3.30 per bag, 10 tags for $23.50 per month or $2.35 per bag or 15 tags for $31 per month or $2.06 per bag.
If residents have tags leftover, they will rollover.
Residents will prepay for bags for the following three months through the mail. Residents will choose which of the three options they would like, and that number of tags will be sent through the mail.
If residents run out of tags, they will be able to buy five additional tags for $10.
Participation by residents is mandatory. Failure to comply will result in action from the city's solicitor's office.
Some of the features of Aiken’s contract include:
•Unlimited recycling to be picked up every other week
•Leaf and brush collection twice a year
•Christmas tree collection
•Curbside collection of bulk items, which will cost a base fee of $15, and curb collection of white goods, which will cost a base fee of $25
•A year-round common drop off for leaves and brush
Currently, city residents pay $2.20 for each blue bag, an increase from $2 in 2015.
"It will be pricier, for sure, which doesn't make it easy for anyone," Councilman Paul Stefano said. "I think this is the direction we're going to have to go in. With the mandate, there's no question."
Smith added he was uncomfortable with the "process" as during a budget workshop prior to the meeting, Chief Executive Officer and Business Administrator Stephanie Dean noted that although the move to privatization won't create job loss, four city employees will be moved to other departments, which may not work in the favor of the lowest-paid employees.
Health Officer Patrick McGuire retracted the five names he submitted for the health department board during the council's caucus meeting on Tuesday.
According to Smith, the recommended members conflicted with the third class city code.
•A conditional use request for New Castle Real Estate LLC for a veterans adult day care was approved.
•A contract with Meyers, Patsy & Associates, LLC for the city's 2019, 2020 and 2021 audits was approved.
•A contract with Siegel Excavating, LCC for $51,500 for CDBG Demolition Project was approved.
•A contract with Building Inspection Underwriting of PA for rental inspections was approved.
*A lease agreement with the Lawrence County Coroner's Office to rent a space at the New Castle Police Department for $500 a month was approved.
•Reverend Mitzila Hogans was reappointed to the New Castle Library Board.
•Rich Gormley Jr. was reappointed to the New Castle Zoning Hearing Board.
•A conditional use request for McGonigle Investments, LLP was approved.
