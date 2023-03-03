Plans to construct a $15-million apartment complex on the South Side moved forward on Thursday.
New Castle’s city council Thursday approved a $200,000 bid from West Chester, Ohio-based Pivotal Housing Partners to purchase the lot of land at 301 E. Long Ave., the site of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School.
The company is looking to utilize the space to construct LG Lofts, which would include a fitness facility, laundry rooms, a community room space, management and service offices and off-street parking. There would have income, but not age, requirements.
LG Lofts is not a public housing site, but the owners would like to acquire federal affordable tax credits, administered through the state, to help pay for the project.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said this is not an outright sale.
The project for LG Lofts is dependent on receiving the affordable tax credits, while the approval of the final sale is dependent on that as well.
Saad said Pivotal has an option agreement for the lot. The company has three “funding cycles” to try and get the credits.
If the credits aren’t received by the second cycle, the price will increase to $250,000. If the credits aren’t achieved by the third cycle, the deal for the property will fall through.
Although the bid was unanimously approved by council, Councilman Patsy Cioppa said he likes the idea of LG Lofts, but does not want it to be another announced project for the city that gets abandoned. The city demolished the former elementary school using proceeds from its stormwater sewer sale and now owns the property.
“I’ve seen this movie before. I just want to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Cioppa said.
Councilman Terry Rodgers said investment in the city is imperative and the proposed development is vital to revitalizing the South Side.
He said he hopes LG Lofts can be the first of new developments and opportunities for the area.
In other business, council passed an ordinance prohibiting swimming, wading and diving in certain areas of Big Run Creek in Cascade Park, specifically from the footbridge in the center of the park northeast to the inflow of Big Run Creek into the park under East Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.