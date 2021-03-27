Council approves Anderson to lead code department

By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
An overhaul of New Castle’s code enforcement department is coming after the appointment of a new director and the approval of funds to purchase software.
City council, back meeting this week in person for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 more than a year ago, unanimously approved Shawn E. Anderson as the new director of code enforcement. Anderson became the city’s community and economic development coordinator last January when Mayor Chris Frye took office.
The council also unanimously approved $18,978.46 from an Act 47 grant to purchase the code software from the general code fund.
“We’ll average about $3,900 a year, which is what we pay for the software we use now,” Anderson said. “We’re basically just replacing the software systems at the same cost.”
Anderson said after a portion of that money is spent on the software, another portion will be spent on a legal review of the city’s ordinances and another portion of money will be used to put the ordinance files in an electronic system. Anderson explained the city hasn’t had a legal review of its ordinances since 1977.
City council also approved a $747,014.16 bid with Youngblood Paving of Wampum for 2021. Youngblood was awarded the city’s paving bid last year, but it was noted Industrial Street — with no residents living on it — was the only street paved last year. Youngblood will complete last year’s paving projects this year before moving onto the 2021 work.
In other council business, Devin Murphy was hired as a part-time police officer and an agreement was approved between the mayor and city controller and the Laborer’s Local Union No. 964 to modify their collective bargaining agreements. The agreement lets the city take applications from prospective hires from up to a 30-mile radius to help diversify its candidate pool.
“It seems like we can’t get people to work,” council member Pat Cioppa said. “If someone lives right outside of the city, why not give them a chance to work?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.