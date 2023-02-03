Aiken Refuse is here to stay.
City council formally voted Thursday 5-1 to a three-year contract with the Ellwood City-based company to run from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026. The deal has options for a fourth and fifth year with $1 annual increases.
Solicitor Ted Saad said a frequently asked questions sheet will be on the city’s website, newcastlepa.org, on Friday. He explained many of the contract details to those in attendance on Thursday. Residents will have two options.
They can buy individual 32-gallon bags at $3.50 each 10 at a time sold in different local businesses. The other option is to buy a 95-gallon bin at a one-time cost not to exceed $75 and then cost $23 a month, to be billed quarterly.
“You can switch between options per quarter,” Saad said.
Saad said residents can put any type of bags in the bins, and are allowed to buy the Aiken bags if they don’t have enough room in the bins.
He did clarify residents who do not have their accounts up-to-date will not be able to purchase the bins, but could still purchase the bags. Extra bins can also be purchased for an extra $20 a month.
“For three years we have heard complaints about the tag system,” Mayor Bryan Cameron said in a news release issued after the meeting.
“The goal of this council was to find a contractor that would give our residents options. Fortunately for us, Aiken did just that.”
Added City Administrator Chris Frye: “The refuse system was probably the biggest complaint we received over the past three years. Council and the administration heard those complaints. We are hopeful that we addressed the major concerns with this agreement and that the residents will be pleased. If not, we will make changes until we find what works best for New Castle.”
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile was the lone dissenting vote on the contract, saying she didn’t like the quality of the bags or the price.
Six members of the public spoke about Aiken, all upset with not only with the yellow-tag system, but with the company’s customer service.
“Nobody around here likes Aiken or wants Aiken,” said Lorraine Golden.
Golden, Devin Ryan Maresca and Jennifer Allen all thought the new bags were of poor quality. Maresca gave council a copy of a letter from Aiken threatening a customer with fines or jail time because of delinquent payments.
“Nobody is going to jail,” Saad said.
Bi-weekly recycling, leaf collection in the spring and fall and Christmas tree collection in January will continue at no extra cost or change from the previous system.
Residents can request to have bulky, large or large appliance items removed for $10, $15 and $15, respectively, per item. Yellow tags from the current contract will not be honored after March 31 when the new contract takes over April 1.
Saad said under the new contract, Aiken representatives are required to come to the city hall building at least once per quarter for a set amount of hours. Aiken will mail out information to residents asking what option they prefer.
For those who want bins, it will take around four to six weeks for the bins to arrive. They will have serial numbers and be replaced if stolen. Those using bins can also buy bags to supplement garbage if needed.
A residential property owner can be excluded from the Aiken contract if they are an employee or an immediate family member of an owner of a qualifying business with service from a hauler. They must apply and provide documentation annually to the city.
Those residents would not qualify for recycling, bulk collection, leaf waste or Christmas tree collection.
