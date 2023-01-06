The city of New Castle has a new mayor in place for 2023.
City council Thursday appointed Councilman Bryan Cameron as deputy mayor for the remainder of the term of Chris Frye, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Because the mayor’s office position was vacant — Frye resigned to be the city’s administrator doing much of the same job duties as part of structural changes forced by the Home Rule charter — Cameron assumed the role of mayor and was sworn in after Thursday’s meeting. The mayor now serves as the head of city council.
MaryAnne Gavrile was appointed and sworn in as deputy mayor and will lead council if Cameron is absent.
Frye resigned as mayor on Jan. 1, which was formally acknowledged Thursday by council, as he became the city’s first administrator under its new Home Rule charter-style of government. He was also sworn into office following the meeting.
The mayor position will continue to be elected separately from city council, and will be on the May primary ballot. Cameron’s mayoral seat will be up this year, as well as four-year seats currently held by council members MaryAnne Gavrile and Patsy Cioppa as well as a two-year seat.
Council will now appoint a resident to the vacant seat on council and has the option to appoint the additional sixth seat created under the charter. So far, six community members have interviewed publicly to be appointed to the vacant council seat.
Any resident still interested in submitting a letter of interest to be appointed to council must do so by 4 p.m. today with a letter stating their name, address, qualifications and reasoning for the position by email to cityclerk@newcastlepa.org. Residents must live in the city at least a year before applying.
In other business Thursday, council in a 3 to 1 vote rejected a $500 repository bid for the former FirstMerit Building by Torry Argiro. Cameron, Gavrile and Councilman Eric Ritter voted to reject the bid citing the dilapidated nature of the building and there being no surety bond with the bid. Councilman David Ward voted to accept the bid while Councilman Patsy Cioppa was absent from the meeting.
Council rejected two $500 bids from the repository for two vacant lots, one on Sampson Street and the other on Moravia Street. Bidder Thomas Casey of Famous LLC had his bid denied due to back taxes owed.
Council agreed to spend $2,373.53 to purchase a new controller for one of the salt trucks for the public works department, and to spend $7,774.40 to repair the EGR system for one the trucks for the New Castle Fire Department.
It also agreed to donate approximately 0.18 acres of city owned property at 230 N. Jefferson St. to the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation.
Council will look to repair the elevator at the City Hall building, which has been out of order for a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.