The city has agreed to sell its stormwater sewer system to the New Castle Sanitation Authority, but first, it must amend the ordinance it adopted authorizing the sale.

On Thursday, it introduced a second ordinance to eliminate certain language from that original ordinance. The section targeted for removal capped the sanitation authority’s ability to raise user fees at no more than five percent once every three years.

City council solicitor Ted Saad told council Thursday he had been contacted by the authority’s bond counsel and was told, “Sanitation was going to have a problem selling the bond because there were restrictions on how much they could raise the rates.”

Council introduced an ordinance to remove the restriction. It is scheduled to be voted on at a special meeting next week.

The Sanitation Authority, which had purchased the city’s sanitary sewers in 2010, approached council in January about buying the stormwater system as well. The authority offered $10 million, half of which it will allocate to three major repair projects on Lafayette, Lutton and Carl streets, The rest goes into city offers.

The authority will take responsibility for the stormwater system and pay down a bond issue with the fee it already collects from city residents.

Council approved the ordinance to amend by a 5-0 vote, but appeared to have mixed emotions.

“This (system) isn’t an asset; it’s a liability, because we have to maintain it,” council president Tom Smith said. “So I’m OK, but I also thought that one of the selling points was no rate increase; we were getting that guarantee.

“I like the fact that we’re getting some additional funds and we’ll bury some debt and we’ll do some additional capital improvement projects. But the cost of doing business goes up.”

Councilman Tim Fulkerson reminded council, “Don’t forget we’re getting $5 million of new stormwater projects right off the get-go.”

Councilman Brian Cameron acknowledged that, but offered reluctant approval.

“I’m fine moving forward,” he said. “But I had wanted to see that (rate restriction) in there. If we get money to do capital improvements, then people have to pay because fees increase, how much are we giving them back?”

Councilwoman Maryann Gavrile said that if the city is selling the sewers, then it has no place telling the buyer what it can and cannot do with the rates.

“The sanitation board is appointed by us,” she said. “They are usually residents of the City of New Castle. They haven’t raised the stormwater fee (enacted by council in 2017) for a number of years since it’s been implemented.

“We are selling this to them so that we are out of the equation of what they can bill and not bill.”

Fulkerson added that he doesn’t foresee the authority abusing the removal of the rate restriction because he’s seen no such tendency since 2010, when the authority purchased the city’s sanitary sewers.

“If you go back and look at the rates then and the rates today, you’re going to see that there’s been very little raising of the sanitation bills,” he said. “I have all my faith in the board not to get carried away with this.”

