New Castle City Council approved an amendment to the city’s burn ordinance Thursday.
The amendment allows for recreational burning with only clean, dry wood, paraffin logs or wood pellets. Fire pits or tables — which must be no less than 36 inches long and 18 inches high — must be placed at least 10 feet away from property lines and at least 25 feet away from any structure.
The council also approved an amendment to its fiscal procedure ordinance requiring any purchase of “supplies, materials, equipment and services for public improvements” costing between $1,500 and $20,100 to be first approved by the council.
In other news:
•The council approved extending the state of emergency until Nov. 30. The previous designation expired on Aug. 28.
•Albert Conti, Heather Armstrong, William Morgan and Jeff Fandozzi were appointed to the planning commission.
•Bryan Chumura was hired as a casual firefighter.
•A motion to apply for a Firefighting Support Grant through the Pennsylvania American Water Company for fire suppression nozzle and structural firefighting hose for the fire department was approved.
•A motion to apply for the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for a police K-9 dog and training was approved.
