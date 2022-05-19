Three Lawrence County corrections officers were remembered posthumously for their work at a ceremony in the Lawrence County jail this month.
The jail personnel and local officials gathered for a luncheon, where jail employees were recognized during National Correction Officers and Employees Week, May 1 through 7.
The most recently deceased, Amanda Markowitz, was honored with a memorial table and engraved plaque. Markowitz died Aug. 27, 2021, after being run over by the vehicle driven by an acquaintance in Ohio. Markowitz had been a corrections officer 10 years. Her sudden death rocked the jail with grief, and coworkers left flowers, pictures and other memorabilia in her memory at her parking space outside of the jail when the tragedy occurred.
“I can’t say enough about her,” Interim Warden Michael Mahlmeister said. “She was a professional, and we miss her a lot.”
A patriotic memorial tree was decorated in honor of Correctional staff Robert Lutes and Cynthia Tomasovich, both of who died during their employment at the jail. Both died of health related issues.
“Corrections employee week is an opportunity to show our appreciation to our correctional staff members for their hard work and dedication,” Mahlmeister commented. “It’s also an opportunity to remember the fallen correctional staff who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”
Administrative staff coordinated Correctional Employee Appreciation week events on all three shifts, every day of that week. The jail’s kitchen staff cooked and served food to about 70 staff members.
The jail employs about 33 full-time corrections officers, two maintenance staff members, two counselors, four correctional food service instructors and five part-time corrections officers, two records employees, a secretary, a full-time intelligence officer, five captains and a receptionist. PrimeCare provides medical services at the jail under a contract with the county, and has a supervisor and four or five nurses on staff there.
As of last week, the jail had 112 inmates, which include 12 females being housed at the jail from Washington County.
