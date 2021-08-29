From Staff Reports
A memorial began to grow Sunday outside of the Lawrence County Central Court after the death of a longtime county jail corrections officer.
Although no official details had been released Sunday afternoon, county commissioners Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel confirmed that 10-year jail veteran Amanda Markowitz died Friday morning in a vehicle-related incident in Ohio.
“It is a tragedy,” Spielvogel said Sunday. “She was a well-liked, well-respected officer and mentor to the newer (corrections) officers. She never hesitated to lend a hand and pitch in when needed.
“In addition to being an outstanding corrections officer, she was also an outstanding human being. She will leave a hole in the hearts of her crew members.”
Spielvogel, chairwoman of the Lawrence County Prison Board, said she and Warden Brian Covert went to the jail Saturday night to talk with Markowitz’s crew members and the jail’s midnight shift. The Rev. Randy Crum and other counselors also have been at the jail to talk with her co-workers.
Both the New Castle Police Department and the Lawrence County commissioners offered condolences.
“The New Castle City Police Department is saddened by the death of Lawrence County Corrections Officer Amanda Markowitz,” New Castle police posted on their Facebook page.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Markowitz’s family, friends and the entire Lawrence County Jail staff.”
The commissioners issued a statement, saying “The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is deeply saddened at the tragic loss of longtime Corrections Officer Amanda Markowitz. Officer Markowitz performed her duties with diligence, integrity, and honor. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.