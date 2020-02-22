Coroner: Woman's death was overdose City police probe circumstances that put victim in hot tub

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A toxicology report from an autopsy of a woman found dead in a hot tub Jan. 30 shows that she died of a drug overdose, officials say.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said Friday that Sabrina Salamon, 39, of Mahoningtown, died of an accidental overdose of a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine. He estimated that she died Dec. 20 or 21.
Salamon had been reported missing on Dec. 20 after police determined that she had been involved in a rollover accident in Mahoningtown. She was seen leaving the scene in another vehicle, according to previous reports.
She remained missing until a local volunteer search group, Walkers Volunteer Search Party, found her two weeks later inside the hot tub behind a house in the 500 block of East Long Avenue. The hot tub was empty and the lid was closed when she was found, New Castle police said.
The search group, along with the police, had been actively looking for Salamon since the accident occurred.
Johnson said a full autopsy was performed.
“We can say with scientific and medical certainty that she died from a drug overdose,” he said.
Johnson said it was difficult determining whether Salamon had died on Dec. 20 or 21, but her last known contact with anyone was on Dec. 20.
He explained that the negative findings in her case were significant.
“There were no internal injuries or external signs of foul play or injuries severe enough to have caused her death,” Johnson said. “She died from a drug overdose, not from exposure or hypothermia. The police are still working on how she ended up inside the hot tub.”
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said Friday afternoon that the police are still investigating whether Salamon died in the hot tub or whether she was placed there after her death. He said the police have knowledge that she and others had been sleeping inside a car about 20 feet away from the hot tub during the night.
The cause of her death is not suspicious, only the circumstances of where she was found, Salem said.
