Cecelia Liposky died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to results of an autopsy performed Tuesday evening in Beaver County.

Meanwhile, her son, 36-year-old Shane McDevitt, a suspect in her death, is in police custody after having stolen her car and crashed it overnight in Allegheny County.

State police were looking for Liposky's gray 2014 Nissan Sentra after discovering her dead in her Neshannock Township home at 2804 Mercer Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said she is believed to have been killed sometime late in the afternoon on Monday.

McDevitt reportedly was arrested Tuesday night by Tarentum-area local police following a high-speed chase of more than 10 miles when he crashed his mother's car on Route 28 in Allegheny County. McDevitt hit a pole, and the car reportedly overturned near the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

State police Cpl. Randy Guy said he suffered apparent minor injuries.

"We intend to file charges on him today," Guy said, in connection with Liposky's death. He said McDevitt was returned to Lawrence County Wednesday morning and was being questioned at the state police station. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson said the 65-year-old Liposky had been struck multiple times in the head, reportedly during an argument that had escalated between her and her son. Her body was discovered the next morning.

McDevitt has not been charged with any crimes yet today, and he is considered innocent until charged and proven guilty.

McDevitt has a long criminal history, including a past conviction in the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Neshannock Township in 2016, when he fled from police. He pled guilty in that case and served a prison sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years.

He recently was wanted on a warrant in Butler County for charges filed against him Monday involving access device fraud and identity theft, and for an incident in February resulting in charges of fleeing police, DUI and multiple driving and traffic violations. He was arraigned on those charges around 8 a.m. Wednesday, then was released on his own recognizance and taken to the state police in New Castle, according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.

