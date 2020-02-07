Coroner: Van driver died of blunt force trauma

A Mercer County man was killed Wednesday morning when a school van he was driving collided w…
A Mercer man, was killed in an accident Wednesday in Perry Township, was not wearing his safety belt when the van he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, authorities have confirmed.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson reported that 64-year-old Peter A. Ellis died of blunt force trauma to the chest and pelvis. Results of an autopsy performed Wednesday at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County showed there was no underlying medical condition that caused the accident, and it was ruled an accidental death, Johnson said.
Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jared N. Urey, 30, of Mercer, an aide traveling in the van with Ellis, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Police reported that the freightliner driver, David A. Elsesser, 24, of Auburn, Indiana, also escaped injury and was wearing a safety belt, police reported.
Johnson reported that Ellis’ safety belt was found to have been buckled on the seat under him when he was removed from the vehicle.
Both vehicles were towed.
