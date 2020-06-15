Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson has ruled the death of Amari Wise a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.
Johnson said he made that determination as the result of an autopsy performed on Wise on Monday night. The autopsy was performed within hours of police discovering Wise's body on a stream bank in a ravine of Big Run off Pennsylvania Avenue near the South New Castle Borough border.
Wise had been missing since June 5.
