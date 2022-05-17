Miles Roberson died from multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk, according to a Lawrence County coroner's report.
His death has officially been ruled a homicide, according to Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson.
Roberson, 20, of East Sheridan Avenue was shot and killed in the yard of a house in the 800 block of Bonzo Street, on the city's East Side shortly before 11:30 p.m.
New Castle police said Monday they had a suspect in custody, but the police as of Tuesday have not charged anyone in Roberson's death. The suspect was questioned and released, pending further investigation, police Chief Bobby Salem said.
The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. as a New Castle police officer was patrolling and heard multiple shots ring out. The officer drove to Bonzo Street to find Roberson lying on the ground already deceased and his apparent shooter, age 31, was standing on a porch with his hands up, according to Salem said.
Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy Lawrence County Coroner Al DeCarbo.
Johnson said an autopsy was performed Monday at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
Salem said Monday the police are reviewing interviews with the suspect and witnesses, and are serving search warrants in the case.
"It's still a very active investigation," he said.
