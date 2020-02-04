A missing woman whose body was found inside an empty, closed hot tub Thursday afternoon had no signs of injury from a traffic accident that could have caused her death, the county coroner has said.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said a full autopsy was performed on Sabrina Salamon, 39, of Madison Street, Friday evening. Investigators who are probing the circumstances of her death are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine more, he said.
Johnson said there were no injuries that caused her death, and there were no external signs of trauma.
Salamon died not long after she had been involved in a vehicle rollover in Mahoningtown on Dec. 19, he determined, but added that it was hard to tell the exact time of death.
New Castle police in their investigation learned that Salamon possibly died the following morning, based on information they received that she was alive and was in the house at 547 E. Long Ave. the following morning.
“We’re still working on a timeline,” he said. “But we have to wait for the toxicology report to tell us more.”
Salamon’s body was found by members of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, who with the police, had been actively looking for her for two weeks after the accident when she went missing.
An East Side woman who lives in the house where Salamon’s body was found in the back yard was arrested Thursday for operating what police say was an online prostitution business.
Brittany Flory, 30, of 574 E. Long Ave., was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Galbreath Street after she tried to solicit an undercover officer for prostitution, according to a criminal complaint filed by the New Castle police.
Salem said the police knew that Flory and Salamon were close acquaintances. He said they both were in the house the next morning.
He said the police believe that after the vehicle rollover, Salamon got into a car with other individuals and left the scene, and he believes they went to the house on Long Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.