Lawrence County Coroner “Rich R.J.” Johnson has issued death-related statistics for the first four months of his tenure this year.
Johnson took office on Jan. 6 and has established a centralized coroner’s office in the New Castle police station building on North Street. His full-time deputy is Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo.
The office reports these numbers from January through March: four vehicular deaths, eight drug overdose deaths, four suicides, six coronavirus-related deaths, two homicides, one four-wheeler accident death and 98 natural death investigations.
