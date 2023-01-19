The final count of drug overdose deaths in Lawrence County shows they were up by 30 in 2022, the highest number ever, according statistics released this week from the county coroner’s office.
Richard “R.J.” Johnson provided figures that compare those and other mortality statistics in 2022 with figures from 2021. In 2021, there were 55 overdose deaths countywide. In 2022, that number skyrocketed to 85. He also provided other cause of death statistics for 2022, including the numbers of natural, suicide, homicide and accidental deaths.
The high overdose death number comes with a warning from District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, whose office prosecutes the drug cases in Lawrence County. That warning is that if you buy marijuana or any other drugs off the streets, “you’re trusting a drug dealer to be concerned about your welfare, and that is often a fatal mistake.”
Johnson, based on autopsy or testing results, attributes most of the overdose deaths to fentanyl, a potent opioid painkiller that has been sold rampantly by drug dealers and is often mixed with other narcotics.
Fentanyl is so strong and can be in such high doses that it often takes several doses of Narcan (naloxone) to revive someone in cardiac arrest from opioids and still sometimes doesn’t work, Johnson pointed out. Or the person overdosing is alone and by the time someone gets to that person, he or she is deceased.
“Fentanyl continues to be the deadliest drug in Lawrence County,” Lamancusa said, noting 75 percent of the drug raids by the Lawrence County Drug Task Force result in the confiscation of it.
“One of the biggest challenges in combating this epidemic is that fentanyl is easily obtained through the mail, from foreign countries and through various domestic sources,” he explained. “The other problem associated with it, which has led to increased deaths, is that the potency of the drug depends upon the quantity ingested.”
Fentanyl often is mixed with other street drugs or it has various levels of dilution, Lamancusa continued. Therefore, one dose could be stronger than another.
“People have no way of knowing the potency of the drug they’re taking,” he warned. “Unlike prescription pill medication, there is no quality control mechanism for its use or production. We have even seen cases where fentanyl has been added to marijuana.”
Johnson also provided other mortality statistics from his office for 2022 for Lawrence County, with 2021 totals in parentheses.
There were 113 (108) deaths from natural causes, 14 suicides, 14 (15) accidental deaths, 3 (9) deaths from motor vehicle accidents, 3 (10) homicides and 4 overdose suicides in Lawrence County last year.
His office also authorized 635 (662) cremations. He explained his office must authorize and certify cremations before they can be carried out by funeral homes or crematories for people who died in Lawrence County.
Johnson reported he and his deputies have completed more than 80 hours of continuing education courses for advanced homicide investigation, fire deaths, motor vehicle deaths and overdose fatality investigative techniques last year.
The full-time coroner deputies are Scott Penwell and Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo while two part-timers, Alfred DeCarbo, who is chief deputy, and Samuel Teolis Jr. also work in the department.
“We pride ourselves on our relationships with the local law enforcement agencies, county agencies, funeral directors and families of Lawrence County,” Johnson said.
