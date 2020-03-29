IRWIN, Pa. (AP) — A man drowned after he was washed into a storm drain pipe during heavy rains in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The Westmoreland County coroner's office said 38-year-old Nathan Roth was trying to clear debris from the corrugated storm drain pipe at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Sewickley Township.
Officials said he was “pulled through the pipe due to swift moving water and the adverse weather conditions."
Local fire crews and a swift water rescue team recovered his body. The coroner's office said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning and classified the death weather-related.
