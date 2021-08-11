WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A falling tree landed on a passing vehicle, killing the driver, in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The Washington County coroner's office said 53-year-old Floyd Stephen of Follansbee, West Virginia was driving Wednesday on a street in Washington, Pennsylvania during a severe storm.
A passenger in the vehicle told authorities that a tree on the opposite side of the roadway began to fall as they passed and landed on their vehicle. A passing motorist called authorities.
Stephen was pronounced dead a little more than an hour after the 2:20 p.m. Wednesday accident. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death. The passenger was taken to Washington Hospital.
State police are investigating.
