Coronavirus prevents crowds from seeing Punxsutawney Phil

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The coronavirus pandemic means Groundhog Day won't be the same in the Pennsylvania town long associated with a prognosticating rodent. Organizers said Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether spring will come early or winter will last longer in 2021 without the usual crowds who gather at Gobbler's Knob. Phil and his inner circle on Feb. 2 will deliver the prediction virtually by means of a live internet steam and website, organizers said.