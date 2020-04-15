Weddings are supposed to be a time for bliss and excitement.
But since the coronavirus pandemic, people who have waited a lifetime for true love are finding they may have to wait a little longer to tie the knot. Or they’re doing it without a lot of hoopla.
Many nuptials were put on hold in Lawrence County with the governor’s social distancing orders last month, which remain in effect. Caterers, banquet halls, churches, liquor stores and dress shops all were closed down, prompting brides and grooms to pre-empt their plans or devise different ways to celebrate. Photographers, singers and bands were canceled, and honeymoons, too, were put on hold as travels bans remain in effect.
According to the prospective brides and grooms, most companies that were helping to plan the happiest days of couples’ lives were accommodating, showing compassion and understanding and offering refunds or helping them to reschedule.
Michaelyn Norco and Adam Locke of New Castle’s North Hill became engaged in July and had planned a March 28 wedding at First Church of God on Euclid Avenue, followed by a reception at the Croatian Club in Bessemer. It was the reception hall’s closing that first nudged them to delay their plans, Norco explained.
“We found out March 16. Our coordinator through the Croatian Club said they had to close due to the coronavirus.”
At the time, they thought it would be for two weeks, but it kept getting extended, Norco said. “Now we don’t know when we will have our wedding. We were only 12 days away.”
She bought a traditional wedding gown and had planned for five bridesmaids, all of whom bought their dresses. All the tuxes were fitted.
Her attendants are holding onto their dresses. Her fiancé called the tuxedo rental and was told the store would hold them until they were ready to proceed. Their idea now is to perhaps have a small wedding ceremony or wait for the whole thing until October or November, she said.
Dana DeJohn Ferry of Neshannock Township and her new husband, John, went ahead with their plans while abiding by social distancing. They were married March 21 in their home.
“Originally we were going to have the ceremony at the house, then a dinner reception at the Crane Room,” she said. More than 30 guests were expected. But when businesses were shut down, the guest list was trimmed to about 15. The Crane Room catered the dinner afterward at their home.
“We had to rearrange the entire house to accommodate that many people for dinner,” she said, adding, “None of us had our hair or nails done.”
John’s mother is in a nursing home in Cranberry and couldn’t attend because of the virus threat, but she was able to see the wedding via Facetime.
“We didn’t have a photographer so we used a photo sharing app. They found a pastor on an app who performed the ceremony, “and we wrote our own vows.”
Ferry said they didn’t have any qualms at the time about anyone spreading the virus, because at the time, there weren’t any confirmed cases of it in Lawrence County.
David J. Dean III and his fiancé, Casey Heimberger, had been planning their April 4 wedding for two years. According to Dean, they had received RSVPs from more than 400 people who planned to attend. The wedding party included more than two dozen attendants, all of whom had bought special attire.
But when schools and businesses started closing the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, the Shenango Township couple realized they would have to rethink everything.
Their ceremony was to be at Third Independent Presbyterian Church on East Washington Street, and their reception at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
They have now postponed all of their plans until November.
“We got our license signed by an ordained minister, so we are legally married, but we still want to do a big wedding and reception,” Dean said.
Letting the guests know about the change didn’t pose a huge problem, he said, because many are family and relatives. Dean created a Facebook page to alert the others, and they relied on family to spread the word.
Changing the arrangements was fairly smooth, Dean said. “Fortunately, I found that everyone we were working with was pretty understanding. We had our deposit on the Cathedral nearly two years in advance. The Cathedral said they’d give us a full refund or credit us if we wanted to reschedule.”
The musicians themselves had requested rescheduling, “so it came down to having no choice.”
Valerie Measel, owner of the New Englander Banquet Center in Neshannock Township, said the banquet center has had a lot of cancellations, not just weddings but other events, too.
“We have cancellations and we have people who are trying to move dates,” she said, adding, “People are going to get married, it’s just when, or if they are going to have a reception. This has put life put back into perspective for a lot of people.”
People who had weddings scheduled for March or April have been optimistically calling to rebook other dates in June or July, Measel said, adding she has had no wedding cancellations yet for May or June.
“They’re hopeful that maybe they’ll still take place,” she said. As of Monday, there were 26 parties who either canceled or were looking to reschedule. The center hadn’t bought the food yet for any of the events that were booked, Measel said.
Measel and her husband and family also own the Crane Room Grille and microbrewery and GEM Inc. Construction, all of which are part of the New Englander complex. Except for the Crane Room, which has been doing take-out food service, and shut down, all of the businesses are closed because of COVID-19.
“We’ve been in business a long time, and it’s hurting us,” Measel said. The complex’s full and part-time employees all are out of work right now.
“Everybody’s on hold,” she said.
Pete Medure, owner of Medure’s Catering, had to furlough his staff with the shutdown of all non-essential businesses last month.
“All gatherings have come to a halt pretty abruptly,” he said, and weddings and other events throughout March and April and most of May are completely canceled.
“Some have moved to future dates, but with so much uncertainty, we have to help them navigate with adjustments along the way. We walk them through the process of picking new dates that could changing from a Saturday to a Friday, months in the future.
“When we realized what was happening, we began reaching out to customers who were booked for the next 14 days to notify them that cancellations were occurring, “he said. “We wanted to give them as much time as possible to notify their attendees.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “Once the all-clear is given, I have to believe they’re going to stagger back slowly. “ he said of the bookings. “There are a few brides who are keeping their wedding dates and doing it small, then next year they’ll have the big celebration.”
Medure said he has been helping his staff members get into the unemployment compensation system, and his management team is working remotely via Zoom calls and talking to clients.
“We’re all just helping them navigate through some of this uncertainty,” he said. “This is nobody’s fault.”
