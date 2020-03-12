Area colleges universities are extending their current spring breaks and suspending face-to-face classes in attempts to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
In Lawrence County, Westminster College stretched its break through March 18. During this period, faculty will be preparing online instruction for the coming weeks while the school continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 nationally. Students who need to return to campus to retrieve books or other materials will be allowed into the residence halls Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
All classes will be held online from March 19 through at least April 3. The school will continue monitoring developments and amy extend this period into April. Students should check email daily for updates from their professors. Students who do not have a computer/laptop should contact lishelp@westminster.edu for assistance.
“While no cases of COVID-19 have been identified on our campus, we are aware of the growing risks of spread,” Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson, Westminster president, said. “The health and safety of our community must be our first priority. Thus, we are electing to promote social distancing as a way to maintain the well-being of our campus and the larger community.
“These changes are offered in the spirit of keeping our community safe, while also allowing students to complete the semester and stay on track for graduation. We will continue to monitor the national spread of COVID-19 closely, as well as the recommendations of local, state, and federal agencies.”
During the spring break extension, faculty will prepare online instruction for the coming weeks and students may briefly return to campus to retrieve books and other materials necessary to complete their academic coursework.
Students are urged to remain at their permanent homes and to follow CDC guidelines for hand washing and social distancing, said Richardson. Spring student athletes, nursing students, student teachers and those who cannot return home may petition for permission to live on campus, but they will be asked to confine themselves to campus as much as possible.
All college-sponsored travel is cancelled through the end of the academic year, unless approved by the president or a vice president. Large meetings (10 or more people) will not be held on campus prior to April 6. That includes postponement of the scheduled April 4 Celebrity Series show celebrating the music of Neil Diamond.
Meanwhile, Slippery Rock University, Youngstown State University, the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University all are preparing for online-only class instruction as well.
Slippery Rock University is extending its break until March 29 for on-campus students. Online students will resume classes as usual on Monday.
Youngstown State University also is extending its spring break until March 22.
Pitt also is postponing the start of classes until March 23, at which time it will be replacing in-person instruction with online and alternative learning options at all five of its campuses. The changes will be effective through the end of the semester.
SRU and YSU each announced that that during the extended breaks, faculty will be making arrangements for the contingency that all classes might have to be taught online until further notice.
“Like everyone else, university administration has been closely monitoring the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world,” said William Behre, SRU president. “University health and student affairs officials have been in continual contact with Butler County health and emergency management officials and have been keeping abreast of the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other state and federal agencies. In addition, the presidents from all 14 State System universities have been in constant contact with the Office of the Chancellor to discuss next steps.
“I have been regularly meeting with senior leadership to discuss how best to prepare our University and respond to the growing outbreak. In making this decision, we are remaining thoughtful not only of our entire community, but particularly our students and the fulfillment of our obligations to their educational pursuits in providing a continuity of service.”
Slippery Rock’s extension of the break will come to represent a condensed semester, not an extension of the semester. Classes for 12-week courses will still conclude April 20 and 16-week courses will follow suit May 4. Final exam week will remain May 5-9.
In addition, all on-campus SRU events are canceled through March 30. In the likely event that face-to-face instruction does not resume, the university said, all remaining campus events also be canceled.
Similarly, YSU has canceled all large, indoor campus events and gatherings through March 30, and Pitt has canceled or postponed all nonessential events that exceed 25 participants.
YSU students also are being told not to report to campus. The university has plans in place to address the needs of students residing on campus, President Jim Tressel said in a memo. Students are being encouraged to remain home or in their apartments and to practice appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures.
Penn State, whose students return Monday from spring break, said it is moving to remote learning for all classes through April 3, at least. It also strongly encouraged students during the three-week period to stay home and not return to campus, off-campus locations or group dwellings.
Several schools are extending spring break, while Penn State, whose students are on spring break, is requiring a 14-day quarantine period for students or employees returning from a country where COVID-19 is widespread before they return to campus.
The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s Interscholastic Unified Sports state championship bocce tournament, to be held March 18 and 19 in Hershey, has been postponed until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.