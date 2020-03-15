CORONAVIRUS CLOSINGS

•The New Castle Public Library, Ellwood City Public Library and F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, members of the Lawrence County Federated Library System will be closed to the public through March 29. The Outreach Services van will also be out of service.
"We are taking this extraordinary step of closing to the public as part of the Commonwealth’s effort to keep us healthy," said Sandra Collins, director of the New Castle Public Library. "We understand the impact this decision has on our community. "In the interest of our public’s health we cannot in good faith maintain the cleaning routine and enforce the social distancing necessary to combat the spread of this virus."
Collins added that it is important to note that there have been no documented reports of any library patron or staff member who have been exposed to COVID-19.
"During this time, the libraries will be relaxing our borrowing policy," Collins said. "All late fees will be suspended and due dates automatically extended during this period. You will still be able to continue to enjoy items you have already borrowed.
"Our downloadable books and audiobooks and the databases available on our website will still be available. Physical material may be returned to our outside drops."
The New Castle Public Library will have phone service, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the closure.
•The Tax Outreach program of the Lawrence County Treasurer's Office has been suspended until further notice.
The treasurer's office itself will remain open during regular business hours in the county courthouse. However, Treasurer Richard L. Rapone is encouraging taxpayers to mail their 2020 tax statement as opposed to paying in person. The address is 430 Court St., New Castle PA 16101. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope to get a receipt. There is also a drop box located on the door of the original courthouse, which is checked daily.
Online services include dog license sales, www.padoglicense.com; tax payments, co.lawrence.pa.us/taxes/; and tax certifications, www.epaygov.com/tax/lawrco. A third-party convenience fee applies in all three case. Other online help includes applications for bingo and small games of chance, https://tinyurl.com/tbtmglu; fishing information, www.fishandboat.com; and hunting information, www.pgc.pa.gov.
For more information call the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2124.
•The second annual Oneness event scheduled for March 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral has been postponed. Organizers plan to reschedule it for the fall.
•The Union Township Muncipal Building will be closed to the public until further notice. Township staff can be reached by calling (724) 658-7921, or the tax collector at (724) 656-8456 and hitting 0.
Taxes can be mailed to the address on the statement. A receipt will be mailed back
