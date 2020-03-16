Updated on March 16
•Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, he said Monday.
•Giant Eagle and Market District stores will operate from 7 a.m to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
•Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Walmart employees will keep their regular daytime or evening shifts, the company said.
•Save-A-Lot's two New Castle locations indicate that the Butler Avenue store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Field Club Commons store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
•All Masses within the Diocese of Pittsburgh have been canceled until further notice.
Updated on March 15
•The New Castle Public Library, Ellwood City Public Library and F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, members of the Lawrence County Federated Library System will be closed to the public through March 29. The Outreach Services van will also be out of service. The New Castle Public Library will have phone service, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the closure.
•The Tax Outreach program of the Lawrence County Treasurer's Office has been suspended until further notice.
The treasurer's office itself will remain open during regular business hours in the county courthouse. However, Treasurer Richard L. Rapone is encouraging taxpayers to mail their 2020 tax statement as opposed to paying in person. The address is 430 Court St., New Castle PA 16101. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope to get a receipt. There is also a drop box located on the door of the original courthouse, which is checked daily.
Online services include dog license sales, www.padoglicense.com; tax payments, co.lawrence.pa.us/taxes/; and tax certifications, www.epaygov.com/tax/lawrco. A third-party convenience fee applies in all three case. Other online help includes applications for bingo and small games of chance, https://tinyurl.com/tbtmglu; fishing information, www.fishandboat.com; and hunting information, www.pgc.pa.gov. For more information call the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2124.
•The second annual Oneness event scheduled for March 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral has been postponed. Organizers plan to reschedule it for the fall.
•The Union Township Muncipal Building will be closed to the public until further notice. Township staff can be reached by calling (724) 658-7921, or the tax collector at (724) 656-8456 and hitting 0.
Taxes can be mailed to the address on the statement. A receipt will be mailed back.
Updated March 13
•All schools in Pennsylvania will close for two weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday as the state undertook sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
•The Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce postponed its 117th annual dinner that had been scheduled Thursday night at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Also Thursday, the Mohawk High girls basketball team’s quest for a state championship was put on hold when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in the morning it was suspending its winter championships for a minimum of two weeks; the New Castle Sanitation Authority stopped accepting in-person payments; First Baptist Church suspended all church activities; Neshannock Township cancelled its April 11 Easter egg hunt and closed the Hess Ice Rink, effective immediately; and Ellwood City Borough has decided to limit the access of all non-essential employees and visitors to all borough-owned buildings until April 1.
•First Baptist Church on Maitland Lane is suspending all activities through into the first week of April. Activities tentatively are scheduled to resume April 4.
•The New Castle Sanitation Authority said Thursday that it has stopped accepting in-person payments at its East Washington Street office because of coronavirus concerns.
