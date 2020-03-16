•The Lawrence County YMCA closed its facilities Monday night. The closure affect the downtown Y, the Preston-Chambers Y-Zone and the dek hockey rink and child development center. Individuals who would like some help to remain fit at home can visit lawcoymca.org/ywithyou.
•The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores indefinitely. It will take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday at 9:00 P.M. to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
•All Masses within the Diocese of Pittsburgh have been canceled until further notice. The moratorium applies to both weekday and Sunday Masses, Bishop David A. Zubik said Sunday. Arrangements are being made to live stream more Masses in the days ahead. Bishop Zubik is calling for a special day of prayer in the Diocese of Pittsburgh on March 25, 2020, the Feast of the Annunciation, a great feast of the Blessed Mother. More information will be forthcoming. Directives about the celebration of the sacraments of Baptism, Penance, Confirmation, Anointing of the Sick, as well as appropriate pastoral attention to funerals and weddings will be forthcoming as well.
•The American Legion Post 749 in Wampum has canceled its all-you-can eat breakfast scheduled for Saturday.
•The New Castle Eagles Auxiliary 455 bus trip to the Meadows Casino that was scheduled for March 23 has been postponed to a later date. Are canceling the anniversary dinner scheduled for April, and biweekly meetings are canceled until further notice.
• The WIMODAUSIS meeting scheduled for April 8 has been canceled.
•The Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department is canceling its bingo for at least two weeks.
•The Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department has also canceled this year's gun show that was scheduled for later this month.
•The Tamburitzans' performance, scheduled for 3 p.m. March 29 at Lincoln High School, has been postponed. There are plans to reschedule it.
•The Rochester district office of state Sen. Elder Vogel is closed to in-person service. Staff will be available to respond to phone messages and emails. Residents seeking help with state government-related issues may call (724) 774-0444 or visit www.senatoreldervogel.com/contact-me for help.
