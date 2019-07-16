Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center, located on Chestnut and Vine streets, will be celebrating the beginning of the sweet corn harvest with a Corn Festival.
Stop in anytime between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get some delicious sweet corn from local farm vendors as well as other locally grown and made goods.
Don’t miss the children’s craft table activity this week of making Corn Husk Dolls! The Tuesday Afternoon New Wilmington Garden Club will be helping the children with this one of a kind unique craft.
Charlie Barath & Friends, sponsored in part by Shenango On The Green, will be performing the Morning Concert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friends may include bluesmen Max Schang and Jimmy Adler on the guitar, as well as Charlie on the harmonica.
Along with other prepared food vendors, Fresh Marketplace Grill will be serving grilled corn on the cob, hot dogs and hamburgers all using local farm vendor products. Come hungry, have a seat at the dining tables and enjoy the live music this Saturday, or you can ask for take-out.
YogaFirst Studio brings complimentary yoga to the Marketplace at 9 a.m., and chair massage is offered throughout the day by Amber Baker.
Fresh Marketplace is the local hub for local goods with over 30 vendors offering fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and poultry, bread, cheese, eggs, honey, maple syrup, baked goods including Amish donuts, books, handmade crafts, jewelry, personal and household items, Alpaca products, prepared foods and more! The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.
For more information about Fresh Marketplace, please visit www.nwfreshmarketplace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.