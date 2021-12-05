State Senator Jake Corman officially kicked off his campaign for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday evening at Axemann Brewery, surrounded by family, friends and notable supporters.
Corman, who is from Bellefonte and grew up with two parents in politics, has spent many years in Pennsylvania politics himself. He’s been in the state senate for 22 years and was named Senate President Pro Tempore in January. He confirmed his run for governor in late November.
Corman’s father, the late Doyle Corman, previously held the state senate seat Corman holds today and before that was a Centre County commissioner. His mother, Rebecca Corman, also worked in politics. During Corman’s rally on Tuesday, he called his mom the “political brains” of the family and said, “One more campaign, mom. Maybe two more campaigns, but that’s it, I promise.”
Tuesday’s event, which marked the start of Corman’s “Restoring Freedom” listening tour drew a room full of supporters, including Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem, Sue Paterno and Corman’s daughter, Bella, who all spoke about why they thought he should be the next governor.
“Senator Corman, Jake, has made such an impact on our area, and if that can be extrapolated out across this commonwealth, we’re going to be in a very great place as a state,” Dershem said, listing some of the things championed, including local highways, Axemann Brewery, the Centre County Public Training Center and the Bellefonte Waterfront.
If Corman is successful in his bid, he would be the first Centre County resident to become governor since Daniel Hastings in 1894. But running for governor wasn’t always in Corman’s plans, he told the Centre Daily Times.
“It’s not something that I ever thought I would do, but I’m excited to be doing it. I think I’ve been inspired over the last few years of how I’ve seen this current governor operate in a way that I don’t think is best interest of Pennsylvania, best interest of central Pennsylvania. Whether it’s infringing upon our freedoms, whether it’s not embracing good job market issues, not providing safe streets for our communities,” Corman said
