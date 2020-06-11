Specialized core drilling will begin Thursday on Bartholomew Road Bridge in North Beaver Township, in preparation for replacement of the span.
The road will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. Thursday though 4 p.m. Friday for the work.
The bridge is owned by North Beaver Township and is scheduled to be replaced in 2021, according to information provided by Frank B. Taylor Engineering, the project consultants. The project is currently in the design phase.
