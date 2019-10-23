One of New Castle’s Act 47 coordinators presented the final public information session during New Castle City Council’s caucus meeting on Tuesday.
“One of the elements of the exit plan (for Act 47) is to explore becoming a Home Rule community,” said Joel L. Lennen, the coordinator. “And the reason we did that simply is one word: flexibility. Being in Home Rule allows you to do certain things that you can’t do as a Third Class City.”
Public information sessions featuring explanations from Act 47 coordinators have been held throughout the month to educate residents about Home Rule before they go to the polls on Nov. 5. Other sessions have been held during a Citywide Development Corporation (CDC) meeting and at The Confluence.
Voters will be asked two questions regarding Home Rule this election year. The first will be whether voters want a government study commission to form, and the second question will ask who voters want to serve on the commission. A vote to adopt the drafted charter will not occur until 2021.
“Instead of being regulated by the Third Class City statue, you essentially have a charter, and that charter is the constitution for the city of New Castle,” Lennen said.
The earned income tax (EIT) has been raised since the city entered Act 47 in 2007 in order to create more revenue. Once the city exits the act in 2022, the tax must come back down, creating a $2 million “revenue hole.”
In order to make up for the loss, the city, without Home Rule, potentially would need to raise property taxes as the only tax revenue source it can manipulate. The EIT is capped at 1 percent under the Third Class City Code, by which the city must abide. Under Home Rule, the EIT could be raised above the 1 percent to offset raising property taxes.
“We don’t think it’s sustainable, frankly, to keep increasing real estate tax year after year with the tax base shrinking, and it would just cause the population to continue to shrink at a more dramatic rate,” said Vieen Leung, an Act 47 coordinator, during the CDC earlier this month. “We really don’t believe that’s a viable path for the city.”
“The only way city government can keep that $2 million is if you go Home Rule. What Home Rule does is it allows you to set your own charter, and, amongst many things, you can gain the flexibility to set your EIT rate to whatever rate you want,” Leung said.
If Home Rule does not pass, the city will not go into receivership in January, as the city still has three years to exit the act. However, if the commission does not pass, Home Rule cannot be placed on the ballot again for another five years.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson has expressed his concern for elderly residents who may not understand that the EIT will not affect their Social Security, pensions or annuities in the event the city adopted a Home Rule charter in 2021.
“It’s not a tax on Social Security. It’s not a tax on investments,” Lennen said. “It’s a tax on wages, salaries, commissions, tips.”
The Make a Difference Slate, seven candidates who are running to be on the government study commission, will be hosting an information session at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Third Presbyterian Church.
