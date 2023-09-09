New Castle is on the path to beginning 2024 as a non-financially distressed city for the first time in 17 years — and ahead of schedule.
Gordon Mann, of Public Financial Management, gave an Act 47 plan update at Thursday’s city council meeting and outlined that the city is on its way to finally exiting the financially distressed status after entering it 16 years ago.
“In 16 years, the city has come a long, long way, and now we’re at the end of the process,” said Mann, who has been working with city officials over the course of the entire 16-year run.
Act 47 is a statewide program run through the Department of Community and Economic Development that provides greater oversight for municipalities facing financial difficulties. The deadline for the city to exit Act 47 is in February, but Mann said Thursday the city should actually be free from statewide oversight sometime in December and start 2024 as a non-financially distressed city.
Mann said when the city first entered into Act 47 it was focused on paying the electric bills and making pension payments.
“New Castle was the single-most reliant city in the state on the Act 47 taxing powers just to pay its bills,” he said.
Mann said the state looks at four criteria for a post-Act 47 city, which include its ability to pay bills on time, avoid legal claims, have a balanced budget and pay pensions and employees. The next step, he said, is for the coordinators to file a report with the state, after which the state will come to New Castle to hold a hearing for opposing viewpoints. The alternative to exiting Act 47 by the deadline would be receivership, which is when an independent state official would have full authority over the city’s financial coffers to put the city on a path toward fiscal solvency by any means necessary, without input from local officials or the public.
Mann, who also was the Act 47 coordinator for Reading and Pittsburgh, said the hearings are lucky to have a single person show up.
After the city is released from Act 47, it will have its challenges because of past budget deficits and a flat real-estate market. He credited the work of city Business Manager Stephanie Dean, Administrator Chris Frye and Solicitor Ted Saad for their work in the process, especially in securing labor deals with the city’s various unions.
“The biggest challenges are going to be in terms of capital. In the last few years, Act 47 has provided the revenue to pave the streets and fix up things in Cascade Park,” he said. “Unfortunately, when we leave, the taxing power goes with it. But we do have some options. Home Rule gives you some options and some tools to pave roads.”
The city’s Home Rule charter, which will go into full effect in January with changes to the amount of people on city council, also allows greater flexibility on taxing non-residents who work in the city.
“We’re not quite done yet,” Mann said. “We’re close.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.