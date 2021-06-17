+3 Feds, state and local round up accused drug offenders Three Lawrence County men and 17 Mercer County residents are among 25 facing federal narcotics charges, the U.S. Attorney reported at a news c…

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall emphasizes the importance of partnerships among the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in large-scale proceedings over multiple jurisdictions.

His remarks, delivered at a news conference Thursday following indictments and arrests of 25 accused drug dealers in Lawrence and Mercer counties and in Ohio stressed the importance of law enforcement agencies on all levels working together.

"No one agency can do this by itself," Nordwall said. "Today's arrests reflect the continuing effort to rid our communities of dangerous drugs and drug-related violent crime. We remain dedicated to aggressively investigating those who don't think twice about committing a crime in the community where they live and putting others' lives at risk. Our communities need to know this is a joint effort and couldn't be done without the help of state, local and federal partners."

Three of those arrested are from Lawrence County, while 18 are from Mercer County. All are facing federal drug charges.

"This is absolutely a win for Mercer and Lawrence counties," commented Paris Pratt, federal Drug Enforcement Administration special agent in charge. He encourages people to call (412) 287-3829 or visit DEA.gov for anyone who needs assistance.

Pratt praised his office's relationship with Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.

"Relationships are everything and the (Lawrence County) D.A. has been extremely helpful and professional in all manners with the DEA. It made work easy for us to work here in Lawrence County, as well as every other county, but specifically, the D.A. here is really receptive," he said.

Story continues below video

Lamancusa said one of the themes often discussed between law enforcement officers is cooperation. He highlighted that "this success, like all of the previous successes we've had over the past couple of years, is directly attributed to the cooperative efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

"We've learned that we are most effective when we combine our resources, when we assign our best an brightest individuals to specialized units and we work together under one chain of command with a unified goal. May we always remember what is possible when we work together," Lamancusa said.

"This list of people indicted is a who's who of significant drug dealers in Mercer County," Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said. "Some of them we've already arrested and prosecuted (previously), but the federal government has a far bigger hammer than we do at the state, and we're grateful for that. I cannot emphasize enough the cooperation we've receive from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, the DEA, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the state police and our local law enforcement," Acker said.

Acker said Mercer County is, unfortunately, being overrun by drug dealers and drugs, many from out of state.

"With the help of our partners, we aggressively attack those and intend to prosecute. We very aggressively attack people involved in drug dealing resulting in death, and we've been successful in getting those convictions, but our work is far from over."

Also part of Thursday's effort was Capt. William Maitland, commanding officer for Troop D of the state police, which covers Lawrence and Mercer counties.

"This battle is not over," he said. "We will continue these investigations with our law enforcement partners."

Persons charged with crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com